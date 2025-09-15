Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Commerce and Industry announced the reopening of Talabat Services Company (Talabat delivery platform) after a one-week administrative suspension for violating the Consumer Protection Law.

The decision follows the company’s full compliance with the Ministry’s requirements through comprehensive corrective measures.

On 10 September 2025, the Ministry issued Administrative Decision No. 29/2025 ordering Talabat’s closure for breaching Articles 7 and 11 of Law No. 8 of 2008 and its executive regulations.

The company was found to have misrepresented products with false or misleading information, deceived consumers, collected unjustified payments, and failed to guarantee services—clear violations of consumer rights and national laws.

The suspension followed multiple consumer complaints and was necessary to protect consumer rights and ensure transparency in service provision. In response, Talabat pledged to rectify the violations, established a permanent call centre to handle complaints, resolved all cases submitted to the Ministry, and paid fines amounting to QAR 1.14 million.

Considering Talabat’s cooperation and efforts to correct practices and enhance services, the Ministry authorised a resumption of operations – stressing that the decision reflects its commitment to protect consumer rights while supporting market stability and encouraging compliance.

The Ministry of Commerce and Industry reaffirms that it will continue to apply strict monitoring and take firm action against any entity that violates Law No. 8 of 2008 or its executive regulations. It emphasised that it will not tolerate unlawful practices that undermine consumer rights or market transparency.

