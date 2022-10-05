Dubai - amana, the pioneering regional Neobroker, announced its connectivity with the Dubai Financial Market (DFM) and Nasdaq Dubai to offer thousands of amana’s investors seamless access to trading listed securities on both DFM and Nasdaq Dubai via Mubasher Financial Services.

Hamed Ali, CEO of DFM and Nasdaq Dubai said: “As part of our digital transformation to boost investors’ access to DFM’s listed stocks through fintech solutions and tech-driven global brokers, we welcome amana’s new app launch. amana’s trading application complements DFM’s digital onboarding platform, which attracted record level of investor accounts.”

The accomplishment of amana’s connectivity with DFM and Nasdaq Dubai will allow its investors to unlock the growing financial wealth and investment opportunities in Dubai markets through its newly launched state of art trading app.

Muhammad Rasoul, amana CEO: “This collaboration is a step further into making our app inclusive and accessible of regional stocks, which is one key element that makes our app so unique. We are from the region, believe in the growth of the region, and want to help our local and regional customers be part of this growth. This reflects our commitment to changing the financial ecosystem in MENA, and redefining our customers’ expectations for access.”

FinTech veteran amana has built a legacy in the online trading and investment ecosystem for the past twelve years and showcases an end-to-end understanding of the trading space, making the amana app a trusted products and services platform. It is noteworthy that amana is connected to DFM through Mubasher Financial Services’ Direct Market Access (DMA), which enables DFM-licensed brokerage companies to mandate a global broker to directly trade on the market using its DMA access point.

