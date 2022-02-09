ABU DHABI- Etisalat Digital today announced a partnership with NICE to drive the availability of the CXone platform in the UAE. The collaboration provides Etisalat customers with a clear, seamless path to the cloud with CXone while enabling frictionless digital self-service and agent-assisted customer experiences.

With CXone, Etisalat Digital is uniquely positioned to advise and empower organisations to transform their business via effective, engaging customer communications now and into the future. NICE CEO, Barak Eilam, and Etisalat Enterprise Digital CEO, Salvador Anglada, were present at the signing ceremony held at the Etisalat Digital Hospitality Lounge at Expo 2020 Dubai.

Etisalat Digital chose to collaborate with NICE following a comprehensive review of Contact Centre as a Service (CCaaS) providers that revealed CXone as the leading CX platform with a proven ability to drive digital transformation well into the future. Capabilities such as easy migration to the cloud, the ability to rapidly innovate and offer cutting-edge features, flexibility to scale as needed, easy management of remote agents working from any location as well as multiple contact centres drove the decision for the collaboration. As part of this alliance, Etisalat Digital will drive strategic investments in building managed services practice around NICE CXone - a first of its kind in the region.

Among the NICE solutions to be offered by Etisalat is the CXi, (Customer Experience interactions) platform, a new framework delivered through a unified suite of applications on the CXone platform. CXi empowers organisations to intelligently meet their customers wherever their journey begins, enables resolution through AI and data driven self-service, and prepares agents to resolve customer needs successfully. It enables a frictionless end-to-end service experience, combining digital entry points, journey orchestration, smart self-service, prepared agents and complete performance improvement, all embedded with purpose-built CX AI and based on a native open cloud foundation.

Salvador Anglada said, "Etisalat Digital is committed to deliver the most advanced and efficient customer engagement solutions as a cornerstone in the digital transformation journey of businesses and governments. NICE and CXone are an ideal partner for our contact centre practice that will deliver the most innovative solutions for an exceptional customer service experience."

Barak Eilam said, "Our partnership with Etisalat Digital demonstrates NICE CXone’s accelerated international expansion, and we’re excited to work together to bring the benefits of the cloud to agents and customers in the UAE. CXone provides the essential technology businesses need to exceed today’s customers’ expectations in a unified cloud native platform, fast-tracking digital transformations and digital fluency for companies of all sizes across the globe."

