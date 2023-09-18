Yellow Door Energy (YDE), the leading sustainable energy partner for businesses in the Middle East, Africa and beyond, has announced its participation in the first Global Water, Energy and Climate Change Congress (GWECCC).

The congress, which took place from September 5 to 7 at the Gulf Convention Centre, aims to address growing and urgent concerns about protecting natural resources and mitigating the effects of climate change.

GWECCC is set to become an annual initiative by the Kingdom of Bahrain to raise awareness of these critical issues in the Arabian Gulf region.

Throughout the congress, YDE took part in various roundtable discussions, contributing its industry knowledge and expertise as a leading solar energy provider in the region.

These interactions fostered collaborative dialogues and potential partnerships that underscored the importance of the role solar energy plays in achieving national and regional sustainable development goals.

“We are honored to have been a part of the first GWECCC, a very important congress that brought together leaders from both the public and private sectors in the Kingdom of Bahrain”, said Oskar Laupsa, Business Development Manager of Yellow Door Energy. “Thanks to GWECCC, we met with key stakeholders to share knowledge and collectively push for a brighter and more sustainable future.”

At the congress, Laupsa discussed the advantages of solar energy solutions for businesses in Bahrain.

He also highlighted the significant cost savings that come with a solar power purchase agreement ("PPA”), and shared compelling case studies from the company’s regional projects.

Moreover, solar power as a clean source of electricity helps businesses lower their carbon emissions, contributing to Bahrain’s net-zero by 2060 target.

The GWECCC showcased advanced technologies and innovations in the water and energy sectors.

YDE’s participation underlines the company’s commitment to a just energy transition and its contribution towards national and regional initiatives to protect and preserve our planet's resources.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).