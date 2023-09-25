Worley has been selected to develop the Front-End Engineering Design (FEED) for QatarEnergy LNG carbon dioxide (CO2) sequestration project in Ras Laffan, Qatar.

Through this CO2 sequestration project, there will be the capacity to capture 4.3 million metric tonnes of CO2 per annum, which will help QatarEnergy LNG to further reduce their environmental impact across the LNG value chain by reducing the greenhouse gas emissions from QatarEnergy LNG North’s 7 LNG trains and QatarEnergy LNG South’s 3 LNG trains.

CO2 will be captured from the trains, compressed, and injected into the new injection wells. New compression trains and pipelines need to be installed after FEED is completed. Using QatarEnergy LNG’s selected concept, Worley will develop the FEED study and EPC scope of work.

The project team at Worley’s Carbon Capture, Utilization and Storage (CCUS) Centre of Excellence will aim to prove the pre-FEED concept by modelling the CO2 capture process.

This high-level technical approach will instill further confidence to expand the CO2 sequestration technology in the future to include the remaining trains at QatarEnergy LNG South and North.

Nawar Chapman, Country Manager Qatar and Kuwait at Worley stated, “Having worked alongside QatarEnergy LNG for over a decade, we are delighted to be involved in this project and support Qatar on its sustainability journey. This project presents an opportunity to utilize our in-depth knowledge of the region and global expertise in delivering FEED services to the CCUS sector to drive project delivery. As we work towards our purpose of delivering a more sustainable world.

The project will have international involvement from Worley’s teams in Qatar, and Australia, and is set for completion in April 2024. --OGN.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).