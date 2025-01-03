The UAE is spearheading this drive with forward-thinking projects such as Masdar City, a hub for clean technologies and sustainable design, and Zayed International Airport, which integrates smart infrastructure to enhance efficiency. Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia’s giga projects are redefining the urban landscape with smart, eco-friendly innovations.

Mohamed Al Breiki, Executive Director of Sustainable Development at Masdar City, stated, "Masdar City has been pioneering sustainable urban development for over 15 years, embodying the UAE’s commitment to a net-zero future. Through several net-zero energy developments and innovative projects such as Masdar City Square and The Link, we showcase our dedication to innovation and sustainability. The Masdar City Free Zone provides a seamless environment for diverse business activities, while its high-impact industry clusters promote collaboration and innovation across key industries like AI, renewable energy, life sciences, Agri-tech, space technology, and smart mobility. We are proud to empower businesses and innovators to shape the future of sustainable cities, turning bold ideas into impactful solutions.”

These advancements will take centre stage at World Future Energy Summit 2025, hosted by Masdar to run at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC) from January 14-16 as part of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week 2025 (ADSW). The Summit will highlight the region’s progress in transformative urban development and the power of smart cities in its dedicated Sustainable Cities conference and exhibition.

The conference is held against a backdrop of unparalleled regionwide investment in smart cities. Research house Frost & Sullivan says the UAE and Saudi Arabia will invest a staggering US$50 billion in smart city projects by 2025 as the region looks for innovative solutions to better manage energy resources.

The UAE capital Abu Dhabi stands out as a regional beacon of innovation, characterised by its industry-leading Estidama Pearl Rating system and building design methodology, which is part of Abu Dhabi’s Economic Vision 2030. It is recognised among the Top 10 Smart Cities in the 2024 Smart City Index — the only Middle Eastern city on the list. In Dubai, the smart city agenda is advancing with the latest development, Dubai Walk, a visionary initiative to transform the city into a pedestrian-friendly destination with an integrated network of walkways aimed at increasing pedestrian mobility to 25 per cent by 2040.

Masdar City and key clean energy flagship projects such as Noor Abu Dhabi and the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant will be in the spotlight at the Sustainable Cities conference, which will closely examine ESG-driven urban development.

Leen AlSebai, General Manager of RX Middle East and Head of the World Future Energy Summit, commented, “The Sustainable Cities Conference will focus on progress being made while driving the innovation and partnerships necessary for future-ready urban environments. It will deep dive into the increasing adoption, throughout the region and beyond into the adoption of smart technologies for energy optimisation, waste management, and climate-resilient designs.”

The conference brings together government leaders, urban planners, technology innovators, sustainability experts, mobility pioneers, and private sector innovators to discuss the transformation of cities through smart, sustainable practices and technologies and the role of public-private sector partnerships in attaining goals.