DUBAI - The Water, Energy, Technology, and Environment Exhibition (WETEX) and the Dubai Solar Show (DSS) is witnessing an increasing turnout from exhibitors, sponsors and investors from the GCC countries.

Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) is organising the 24th WETEX and Dubai Solar Show 2022 from 27th to 29th September at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

During WETEX and DSS, the exhibitors, sponsors and investors from the GCC countries seek to learn about the latest technologies, innovative solutions and investment opportunities for clean and renewable energy, water, green economy, smart cities and sustainability. This helps them to keep pace with the increasing demand for clean and renewable energy in the region. This is in accordance with national strategies in the GCC countries, which focus on diversifying the economy and reducing dependence on oil and gas, reducing energy and water consumption and emissions, to achieve carbon neutrality and the 17 UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 2030. This enhances the efforts of the Gulf countries to support the international community in mitigating the repercussions of climate change.

Green energy projects and investments are very popular in the Arabian Gulf region, thanks to many incentives and encouraging factors, including competitive prices, investor confidence, the strategic benefits of entering promising markets, and increased investment in the value chain. This chain includes project developers, manufacturers, research and development initiatives and innovation, abundant renewable energy sources (solar and wind energy), and proactive regulatory and legislative frameworks.

WETEX and DSS is the largest exhibition of its kind in the region and one of the most prominent international exhibitions specialising in water, electricity, energy, environment, oil and gas, renewable energy and environmental sustainability.

WETEX has become an important platform for green solutions, and an anticipated forum for institutions and companies from the region and the world to promote their products and services as well as review the latest technologies. The exhibition is a meeting point for experts, specialists and others concerned to exchange best practices and experiences. It promotes collaboration and integration between the public and private sectors locally and globally.

WETEX and DSS 2021 attracted many Saudi Arabian sponsors and companies specialising in green investments, clean and renewable energy investments. The Ministry of Investment in Saudi Arabia and the giant Neom project, in addition to several Saudi companies specialised in energy, environment and water sectors, were part of the Saudi pavilion at the exhibition. Many companies and sponsors from Bahrain, Kuwait, and Oman took part, in addition to the UAE, the host country. More than 1,200 companies from 55 countries participated in the exhibition, which was held at the Dubai Exhibition Centre at Expo 2020 Dubai and attracted 45,506 visitors worldwide.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA, Founder and Chairman of WETEX and DSS, said, "WETEX and DSS reflects Dubai’s keenness and interest in supporting regional and global efforts to increase reliance on renewable energy and promote sustainability in line with the vision of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, in promoting sustainable development in the UAE and consolidating Dubai’s position as a global hub for a green economy.

"This is part of the framework of the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 and the Dubai Net Zero Carbon Emissions Strategy 2050 to provide 100% of Dubai’s total power capacity from clean energy sources by 2050. We have leading international projects in Dubai to achieve the vision of the wise leadership, most notably the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, the largest single-site solar park in the world, using the Independent Power Producer (IPP) model. It will have a production capacity of 5,000 megawatts MW by 2030, with a total investment of AED 50 billion. When completed, the solar park will reduce more than 6.5 million tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions annually."

"We also launched pioneering initiatives and projects that included all clean and renewable energy technologies in Dubai, such as solar photovoltaic panels technology, Concentrated Solar Power (CSP), green hydrogen production using renewable energy, a hydroelectric power plant in Hatta, and a feasibility study for generating electricity from wind power in Hatta. Through the IPP model, Dubai has achieved world-class results, thus making Dubai a global benchmark for solar energy prices," added Al Tayer.

Abdullah Al Abdul Karim, Governor of Saline Water Conversion Corporation (SWCC), said that WETEX and Dubai Solar Show provides valuable opportunities to enhance regional and global efforts seeking to discuss the huge economic opportunities in the fields of clean energy and adopt its innovative technologies. Solar energy represents one of the most abundant sustainable and least expensive renewable energy source, which, in turn, will support the efforts aiming to reach a sustainable future. Al Abdul Karim pointed out that SWCC has spared no effort in adopting the latest technologies of the Fourth Industrial Revolution to provide a model for enhancing sustainability, based upon its position as a leader in the desalination industry in the world.

He also drew the attention to the implementation of a number of solar energy initiatives and projects in the Kingdom, including Al-Khafji desalination plant using the advanced reverse osmosis technology, with an expandable production capacity of about 90,000 cubic metres of desalinated water per day. He affirmed the economic impact of this project and its contribution to reducing cost, increasing water production and reducing carbon emissions. This is in line with the objectives of The Kingdom's Vision 2030 and achieving the Kingdom’s strategy to reach zero carbon emissions by 2060.

"We are proud to be a strategic sponsor of WETEX & Dubai Solar Show annually. In this way, we are contributing as an active partner of the most significant exhibition of this kind in the region. At the same time, we expect to receive a wide array of benefits that will help drive our business as a cable manufacturing leader," said Borjan Sehovac, CEO of Riyadh Cables Group - Saudi Arabia.

"WETEX and the Dubai Solar Show is consistently at the top of our list of annual event participation, as well as sponsorship of the event. These events will make everyone aware of how crucial it is to care for our natural resources and use them to generate power, and make significant efforts to safeguard and improve the nation’s natural resources while improving the quality of life for all," said Bassam Naes, Group Marketing Director, National Cables Industry – UAE.