UAE - WEG, a leading electric motor, variable frequency drives and gearbox manufacturer, will support a major UAE oil and gas organisation in reducing its onshore operations’ environmental footprint, the company said.

WEG’s integrated drive solutions, including electric motors, variable speed drives (VSDs) and transformers, will help maximise efficiency, reliability and safety in critical water injection operations.

The $2.4 billion project will create a state-of-the-art seawater treatment facility and transportation network to enable more sustainable water injection operations. Water injection is a common procedure in upstream oil and gas applications — used to maintain pressure or to drive oil towards the well to increase production.

The new infrastructure will replace the existing high-salinity, deep aquifer water system, reducing energy consumption by up to 30 per cent during water injection procedures. Entirely powered by renewable energy, the project will deliver more than 110 million imperial gallons per day of nano-filtered seawater. The system operates through 75 km of transportation and over 230 km of distribution pipelines and two pumping stations.

WEG’s solutions will drive the water injection pumps at the heart of the project. The company will supply 21 integrated drive packages, including WEG M-Line (Master Line) 6.6kV medium voltage motors with power ratings between 6.63MW and 11.97MW, medium voltage MVW01 VSDs and Oil Type phase-shifting transformers.

One of the highlights of WEG's integrated solutions is an entirely new arc-resistant VSD developed specifically for this project. The drive is designed to absorb explosions caused by sudden electric arcs, protecting pump operators and maintenance personnel working on site. Other notable features include touchscreen HMI for easy programming and access to key parameters, the company said.

The motors are made to withstand the Arabian desert’s harsh environmental conditions, including extreme heat of up to 55°C. In addition, the motors are IP55-certified against dust and water. The robust carbon steel frame delivers superior structural rigidity and low vibration levels for optimal reliability. In addition, high-quality materials combined with design optimisations minimise losses and maximise energy efficiency, it said.

“We believe this project can play a major role in advancing sustainability in the region. We worked around the clock to secure our participation, including designing arc-resistant VSD product specifically for this project,” commented Kiran Kumar, HVS Development Sales Manager for HVS Motors & Drives. “Our integrated solution team worked closely with all stakeholders to design a solution that met the required specifications. Our ability to deliver an integrated drive package and our timely delivery were decisive factors in the award of this project.”

WEG expects to deliver the drive packages by September 2025.

