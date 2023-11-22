The World Economic Forum (WEF) will advance multistakeholder initiatives for better climate solutions at COP28 focusing on priority areas such as industry decarbonisation & net zero, energy transition, food, nature and innovative finance.

For this, WEF will convene heads of state, ministers, business leaders, philanthropy and civil society to advance climate action.

COP28 takes place from November 30 to December 12, 2023 in Dubai, UAE, and serves as an urgent call to action to the global climate crisis.

Holistic approach

“We have to take a holistic approach to address the environment crisis, with people at the heart of the agenda, focusing on restoring and protecting nature ecosystems, strengthening community resilience in the face of water stresses and extreme temperatures, while stopping the pollution of our land, sea and water,” said Gim Huay Neo, Managing Director, WEF.

“Fostering a sense of inter-dependence, mutual trust and support as well as active collaboration between governments, the private sector, philanthropy, civil society and communities is needed to build a more harmonious relationship among communities and with the planet. COP28 is an opportunity for WEF to provide a platform for multistakeholders to take stock on progress, enhance partnership efforts and explore new ideas and solutions together to safeguard our global commons.”

The discussions in Dubai will build on outcomes from the Forum’s Sustainable Development Impact Meetings 2023, which reflected on progress made on the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and created momentum in addressing the climate and nature crises and advancing an inclusive energy transition.

As part of the COP28 programme, the Forum will hold several sessions aligned to the meeting’s thematic areas. Most of the sessions will take place at the COP28 Blue Zone, which is accessible to UNFCCC-accredited media.

Insights and initiatives

The following Forum announcements and publications will be released at COP28.

Nov 22: Net Zero Industry Tracker 2023

Nov 22: Financing Energy Transition Projects with Industrial Clusters in Europe

Nov 26: Biodiversity Credits: Demand Analysis and Market Outlook

Nov 27: Biodiversity Credits: A Guide to Support Effective Use

Nov 29: Launch of Scope 3 Action Plan from the Alliance of CEO Climate Leaders

Nov 29: Navigating Article 6: Opportunities for the Middle East and North Africa

Nov 30: Grassroots to Boardrooms: Social Innovation Partnerships for Climate Adaptation

Nov 30: Catalysing Climate Action in Asia: Unlocking the Power of Philanthropic-Private-Public Partnerships

Nov 30: Policy Action to Mobilise Climate Finance and Market Responses

Dec 1: Taking Stock of Global Business Efforts on Adaptation

Dec 4: Joint Communiqué: CEOs from the Leaders for a Sustainable Mena Sign Joint Letter to Pledging Net Zero by 2050 and to Reduce 200MT CO2 Emissions by 2030

Dec 4: Roadmap for Enabling Measures for Green Hydrogen in the Mena Region

Dec 4: Fuelling the Future of Shipping: Key Barriers to Scaling Zero-Emission Fuel Supply

Dec 5: Circularity in the Built Environment: Maximising CO2 Abatement and Business Opportunities

Dec 5: Using a People-positive Approach to Accelerate the Scale-up of Clean Power: A C-Suite Guide for Community Engagement.

