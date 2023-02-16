Saudi Arabia - The Undersecretary of the Ministry of Environment Water and Agriculture for Regulatory Affairs and General Supervisor of the Executive Body of the Water Regulator Dr. Fahd Bin Saad Abu Moati, explained that the regulator maintains, through obtaining ISO 9001, to implement best practices and administrative standards followed locally and internationally to raise business efficiency and output quality.



He pointed out that the quality management system in this certificate is based on ensuring that the beneficiary's needs are met effectively, monitoring the level of quality and managing operations, and developing the business mechanism continuously.



This comes during the ISO 9001 certification handover ceremony, after the water regulator fulfilled all the requirements necessary to obtain it, in cooperation with Saudi standards, with the aim of applying the highest international standards in quality management.



It is noteworthy that the water regulator obtained this certificate after an external audit from one of the accredited bodies that grant international conformity certificates to the ISO system by reviewing the quality management system, and ensuring that all sections and departments of the water regulator comply with the procedures followed in the quality management system.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).