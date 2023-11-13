DUBAI -- Wasl, one of the largest real estate development and management companies in Dubai, has announced the successful completion of one of the largest on-grid solar projects in the emirate. The project is another notable example of Dubai’s efforts to promote sustainability across sectors, a commitment highlighted by its hosting of the UN climate conference, COP28. The commemoration of 2023 as the Year of Sustainability by the UAE also reflects the priority it accords to sustainable solutions while pursuing its development goals.

Wasl’s new project saw over 22,000 photovoltaic (PV) panels installed across 44 buildings and facilities of the company, enhancing the grid’s capacity by over 11 GWh annually. The solar energy thus produced will also offset 4,500 metric tonnes of carbon dioxide annually, consolidating Wasl’s commitment to sustainability. The carbon offsets thus achieved would have the same impact as taking 2,200 cars off the road or providing a year’s worth of energy for 900 Dubai homes.

Aligned with the visionary UAE Net Zero by 2050 strategic initiative, the groundbreaking project was undertaken in collaboration with Etihad Energy Services Company (Etihad ESCO) to retrofit a wide range of Wasl’s properties with state-of-the-art solar panels. The results have been nothing short of remarkable, surpassing even the company’s highest expectations in terms of clean energy gains.

Salem AlNuaimi, Acting Director of Asset Management Services and Solutions, Wasl, said, “Wasl is committed to innovation across its business processes. This includes investing in the latest and most technologically advanced sustainable energy solutions that improve the lives of all residents across Wasl communities. Our landmark achievement to develop one of the largest on-grid solar PV projects supports the UAE’s agenda to deliver clean energy without damaging the environment or affecting the residents’ experience. We will continue to work with our partners to help accelerate the development of clean energy projects to fulfil the UAE’s Net Zero goals and the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050.”

Wasl will be exhibiting as a Jubilee Sponsor at the 25th Water, Energy, Technology and Environment Exhibition (WETEX) and Dubai Solar Show (DSS) from 15th to 17th November, showcasing innovative and sustainable solutions across its existing and upcoming projects. Wasl’s pavilion at the exhibition will focus on four pillars – Sustainable Real Estate Development, Food Tech Valley, Solar PV, and Energy Retrofitting. This is part of Wasl’s wider mission to reduce its carbon footprint and enhance the quality of life across its communities.