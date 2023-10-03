A joint venture between Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company PJSC, also known as Masdar, and W Solar Investment has signed an agreement with Tajikistan’s Ministry of Energy and Water Resources (MOEWR) to develop at least 500 megawatts (MW) capacity of clean energy projects, including floating solar power and hydropower.

The JV, MW Energy, signed the MoU during the Dushanbe International Investment Forum.

The collaboration aims to develop projects, including solar PV, wind and hydropower, as part of a Public-Private Partnership (PPP). Phase one targets a minimum total capacity of 500MW.

Tajikistan has planned to increase power generation through the introduction of renewable energy. By 2030, the installed capacity of generating stations using solar and wind energy is expected to be 700 MW.

Central Asia is a key investment destination for Masdar. Tt has developed several landmark projects including the region’s largest wind farm, the 500MW capacity Zarafshan plant in Uzbekistan. Masdar has also reached financial close on three Uzbek solar projects in Jizzakh, Samarkand and Sherabad, which have a combined capacity of around 900MW – making it the largest solar development program in Central Asia.

Masdar’s 100MW Nur Navoi Solar Power Project in Uzbekistan has been operational since 2021. Other key developments in the pipeline include the 250MW Nur Bukhara Solar Power Project with 63MW/126MWh battery energy storage system.

(Writing by Brinda Darasha; editing by Seban Scaria)

brinda.darasha@lseg.com