DUBAI - The Moroccan Agency for Sustainable Energy (Masen) and the Ministry of Energy Transition and Sustainable Development have officially announced that the UAE-based AMEA Power has been awarded two solar power plant projects of 36MW each, following an international tender.

The solar projects were part of a large international tender launched by Masen and the Ministry of Energy Transition and Sustainable Development in February 2021 to construct the first phase of the Noor PV II programme, a multi-site solar energy programme with a total capacity of 330MW. Such programme intends to supply green and competitive electricity to large industrial companies established in Morocco under the 13-09 legal framework.

AMEA Power was awarded two solar sites, located respectively in Taroudant, in the Souss-Massa region and in El Hajeb, in the Fès-Meknès region.

Following the announcement, AMEA Power's Chairman, Hussain Al Nowais, said, "Being awarded a total capacity of 72MW in Morocco is another great milestone for AMEA Power. Morocco is a significant market for us, as it has established itself as a regional leader in clean energy pushing forward large-scale renewable energy projects.

"The Noor PV II programme supports Morocco's target to increase its renewables share to 52 percent by 2030. We look forward to supporting the country in achieving its objective and diversifying its energy mix."

AMEA Power is currently producing about 2,000 megawatts (MW) of clean energy through solar and wind energy plants in 15 countries, while it plans to raise its output of clean energy to 5,000 MW within the next three years.