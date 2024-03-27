UAE's national oil giant ADNOC has started crude oil production from its Belbazem offshore block.

The Belbazem offshore block, a joint venture between ADNOC and China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC), is operated by Al Yasat Petroleum.

The Belbazem Block, which is 120 kilometers northwest of Abu Dhabi, consists of three offshore fields: Belbazem, Umm Al Salsal and Umm Al Dholou.

“The start of crude oil production from the Belbazem offshore block is testament to the success of our strategic partnership with CNPC and the robust bilateral energy relationship between the UAE and China. ADNOC continues to maximize value from Abu Dhabi’s resources, while reducing our carbon footprint to ensure a secure, reliable, and responsible supply of energy to customers locally and internationally,” Abdulmunim Saif Al Kindy, ADNOC Upstream Executive Director, said.

Production capacity at the Belbazem offshore block is set to progressively ramp up to 45,000 barrels per day (bpd) of light crude and 27 million standard cubic feet per day (mmscfd) of associated gas, ADNOC said.

Al Yasat is pioneering the implementation of AI modelling and analysis tools across its offshore concession area. The Belbazem block uses WellInsight, an AI tool developed by AIQ, to analyse reservoir data and manage operations for enhanced safety and performance.

