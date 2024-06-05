The UAE’s Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) has invited India to take a stake in its upcoming LNG liquefaction terminal at Ruwais in Abu Dhabi, an Indian financial newspaper Mint, reported citing informed sources.

The deal, if concluded, will be the first equity stake in an overseas LNG terminal for India, the report said.

The talks are happening on a government-to-government level, an unnamed source told Mint.

The Al Ruwais project consists of two 4.8 million metric tonnes per annum (mmtpa) LNG liquefaction trains with a total capacity of 9.6 mmtpa, which will more than double ADNOC’s LNG production capacity to around 15 mmtpa.

The plant will be the first LNG export facility in the Middle East and Africa region to run on clean power.

