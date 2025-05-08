UAE-based energy company Dana Gas said that work on the KM250 gas field in the Khor Mor area is progressing at an accelerated pace, with first gas expected in the first quarter of 2026.

Once fully operational, the project is expected to add 250 million standard cubic feet per day (MMSCFD) of processing capacity, boosting Pearl Petroleum’s production by 50 percent, the company said in its first quarter 2025 financial report.

The project includes the addition of 7,000 barrels per day of condensate and 460 tonnes per day of LPG.

In September 2024, Pearl Petroleum took over full responsibility for the KM250 expansion project following the termination of the original EPC contractor. Construction resumed in December.

Additionally, Pearl Petroleum launched its initial development at Chemchemal, one of Iraq’s largest undeveloped gas fields.

A $160 million investment programme is now underway to drill three wells and install an extended well test facility. Production of up to 75 MMSCFD is targeted for the second half of 2026.

In Egypt, Dana Gas committed to investing $100 million over the next two years to drill 11 new wells.

The company plans to drill three wells this year, with drilling operations for the first well to begin in May 2025 and spudding expected in June 2025, the statement said.

(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

