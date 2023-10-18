ABU DHABI - The continuous efforts of the UAE to promote new and renewable energy solutions and enhance sustainability around the world are a leading example of the country's commitment to building bridges of cooperation and joint action to enhance the capabilities of countries to address the impacts of climate change and support the sustainable development journey for a more prosperous future.

In this report, the Emirates News Agency (WAM) reviews the support that the UAE has provided to enhance sustainability efforts in the Republic of Seychelles by launching a number of strategic projects that have contributed to the transformation of energy, sustainability, and environmental protection.

Within the framework of the UAE's hosting of COP28 at the end of 2023, the renewable energy projects of the Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company (Masdar) and the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development (ADFD) are contributing to improving the living conditions of millions of people, in addition to their role in reducing carbon emissions and contributing to mitigating the impacts of climate change.

The Port Victoria Wind Power Project developed by Masdar, is the first renewable energy project in the Republic of Seychelles. The project, which is owned and operated by the Seychelles government, consists of 8 wind turbines installed on two small islands off the coast of Mahé, including 5 turbines on Romainville Island and 3 at Ile du Port.

The project produces approximately 7 gigawatt-hours of clean energy annually, which helps to avoid the release of 10,000 tons of carbon dioxide annually, in addition to providing electricity to more than 2,100 homes.

The capacity of each turbine is 750 kilowatts.Before the wind farm began operations, the Seychelles depended entirely on imported fossil fuels to generate energy. With the farm now supplying more than 8 percent of Mahe Island’s grid capacity, the integration of clean, sustainable wind energy is helping the island nation decrease power outages, address long-term energy security and reduce carbon emissions.

The Project helps Seychelles save 1.5 million litres of imported fuel annually, an important step in Seychelles' efforts to achieve its ambitious goal of generating 15% of its total energy needs from renewable sources by 2030.

In a related context, the Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company (Masdar), with the financing of the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development (ADFD), developed the Ile de Romainville Solar Park in the Republic of Seychelles.

The project includes a photovoltaic solar plant equipped with a battery storage system with a storage capacity of 3.3 megawatt-hours, in addition to a 33-kilovolt supply system, which allows for the safe and stable generation of electricity on Mahé Island, in addition to enhancing the resilience of the Seychelles national electricity grid.

The project contributes to saving the consumption of about 2 million litres of fuel and avoiding the release of nearly 6,000 tons of carbon dioxide annually. The new Ile de Romainville photovoltaic solar plant was built on the same industrial island site that houses a number of wind turbines from the Port Victoria Wind Power Project, the first project of Masdar and the ADFD in Seychelles, which came into operation in 2013.

The solar panel array at the plant was carefully planned to maximise land usage, facilitating maintenance for wind turbines and minimizing shadow-related loss rates.The facility boasts a 5-megawatt production capacity and features a battery storage system, marking the second installation of its kind for clean energy projects in this African island nation.