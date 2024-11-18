The UAE Nuclear Non-Proliferation Forum, hosted by the UAE’s Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation (FANR, kicked off in Dubai gathering over 80 national and international experts to discuss the current status of the global nuclear non-proliferation regime, as well as nuclear import and export control systems.

Themed “Harnessing Innovation in Nuclear Non-Proliferation”, the three-day forum brings together national and international experts to share knowledge and expertise in regards to nuclear non-proliferations and import-export controls.

Over three days, the forum will address a variety of topics such as global nuclear non-proliferation policies, export control regimes, countries cases studies, use of AI, enforcement and national perspectives as well as capacity building efforts.

During the forum, experts will present their experiences and methodologies to evaluate their relevant systems, highlighting good practices as well as discussing cooperation and opportunities to strengthen the nuclear non-proliferation system.

FANR’s Director-General Christer Viktorsson stressed, “The Nuclear Non-Proliferation Forum serves as an important platform where experts from various countries come together to discuss the current status and challenges facing global nuclear non-proliferation efforts to ensure all nuclear material are used solely for peaceful purposes. The UAE Nuclear Energy Programme is built upon the UAE’s Nuclear Policy which calls for nuclear non-proliferation as well as a commitment to international conventions. Such a commitment is implemented by developing and enforcing integrated safeguards systems that are lauded internationally.”

The UAE is considered a role model for nuclear newcomer countries as it is the first country globally in three decades to build four reactors at Barakah Nuclear Power Plant simultaneously. The UAE has become the first Arab country to operate a nuclear power plant. The UAE Energy Programme is built around the six principles as stated in its nuclear policy including operational transparency, highest standards of non-proliferation, highest standards of safety and security and sustainability.

The UAE signed in 2023 the Administrative Arrangement with the IAEA, where the UAE launched its Safeguards Support Programme, by which it will provide knowledge and expertise that will enhance the effectiveness and efficacy of IAEA's safeguards. The IAEA's Director-General Rafael Mariano Grossi recognised the UAE for its support to strengthen the international nuclear non-proliferation regime.