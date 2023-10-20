DUBAI - Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme (SZHP), an initiative under the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure (MoEI), has signed an MoU with Masdar City, the pioneering sustainable urban community and world-class business and technology hub in Abu Dhabi, to advance the housing and urban development sectors in the UAE and improve performance in related global competitiveness indicators.

The MoU was signed by Eng. Mohamed Al Mansouri, Director-General of SZHP; and Eng. Mohamed Al Breiki, Executive Director of Sustainable Real Estate Development of Masdar City, on the sidelines of GITEX 2023.

Areas of cooperation include sharing expertise and knowledge of the housing sector, participating in mutual events for housing projects and community services, and enhancing the contribution of the private sector in urban infrastructure and housing.

Al Mansouri said, “The MoU seeks to boost joint efforts and strategic partnerships between all stakeholders of the housing sector, including federal and local government entities and service providers, in line with the directives of our wise leadership of developing collaborative measures that help realise the objectives of a future-oriented government. We are pleased to sign this MoU that will go a long way in achieving the UAE’s vision of providing Emiratis with decent, sustainable residences.”

For his part, Al Breiki said, “Access to sustainable housing is crucial. The UAE government has taken significant steps to provide housing that meets people’s needs. At Masdar City, we want to help ensure it also addresses environmental concerns. We already develop the most energy-efficient buildings in the region. Our portfolio includes the first net-zero villa in the country as well as the first to achieve a 4-Pearl Estidama rating.”

He added, “This new partnership with Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme will have far-reaching implications for the people of the UAE. I am looking forward to sharing what we have learned to ensure housing in the UAE is economically, socially, and environmentally sustainable—for our communities and for the planet.”