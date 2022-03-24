The UAE has doubled its clean energy capacity with the start of commercial operations of Unit 2 at the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant in Abu Dhabi, the Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation (ENEC) announced Thursday.

The new unit adds 1,400 megawatts of zero-carbon emission electricity to the country’s national grid, bringing the total produced by Units 1 and 2 to 2,800 megawatts.

Two more units are expected to follow, according to Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the board of Directors at ENEC.

“Today, the amount of clean electricity generated has doubled in less than a year since Unit 1 was added to the power grid,” said Al Mubarak.

The energy plant is in Abu Dhabi’s Al Dhafra, approximately 53 kilometres west-southwest of Ruwais. The plant has four nuclear reactors that will supply up to 25 percent of the UAE’s electricity needs, once fully operational.

(Writing by Cleofe Maceda; editing by Seban Scaria )

