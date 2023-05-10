Tunisia - Total electricity production was almost steady until the end of March, standing at 4,312 Gigawatt hours (GWh) (excluding self-production) against 4,306 GWh during the same period in 2022, the National Observatory of Energy and Mines said in its report on the energy situation in March published Tuesday.

The production meant for the local market posted a 1% rise. The Tunisian Company of Electricity and Gas (French: STEG) still has the lion's share with 99% of national production until late March. Electricity produced from natural gas grew 0.5%. Renewables made up 2.3% of electricity generation.

Electricity sales edged up 2% between late March 2022 and late March 2023. High voltage customer sales fell 10% while sales were up 1% for medium-voltage customers.

Industrialists are the biggest electricity consumers. The majority of sectors reported a fall in purchases, namely the paper industry (-23%) and extractive industries (-22%), at a time when higher sales were seen in the pumping sector (+17%), tourism (+16%) and water pumping for agriculture (+10%).

