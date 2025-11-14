Arab Finance: Infinity Power has secured a $372 million refinancing facility from Absa Corporate and Investment Banking, a part of Absa Group, according to a statement.

The company will utilize the investment to finance its 368MW South Africa wind portfolio and expand its capital base, while enabling further growth across Africa’s renewable energy markets.

Mohamed I. Mansour, Co-founder and Chairman of Infinity Power, commented on the refinancing: “It enhances our financial position, enabling us to expand clean energy solutions across Africa while ensuring lasting value for the communities we serve.”

On his part, Fabian Cazares, Financial Officer of Infinity Power, said: “By optimizing our cost of capital, we are not only enhancing shareholder value but also accelerating our capacity to reinvest in growth, innovation, and Africa’s clean energy transition.”

It is worth highlighting that the refinancing relates to Infinity Power’s existing 368MW Bid Window 3 wind portfolio under South Africa’s Renewable Energy Reippp Independent Power Producer Procurement Program (REIPPPP).

This includes the Noupoort Wind Farm, Loeriesfontein 2 Wind Farm and Khobab Wind Farm, located in the Northern Cape.

Earlier this month, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) announced an additional equity investment of $40 million in Infinity.

