Arab Finance: Oriental Weavers Carpets has inaugurated its second photovoltaic (PV) solar power station with a capacity of 2.6 MWp at Oriental Weavers International in 10th of Ramadan City, according to an emailed press release.

This aligns with the company’s long-term decarbonization plan and reinforces its commitment to accelerating the transition toward renewable energy across its operations.

The inauguration was held in the presence of Mohamed Abdel Aziz Gibran, Minister of Manpower, Hazem Al-Ashmouni, Governor of Sharqia, Yasmine Khamis, Chair of Oriental Weavers Carpets, and Hazem Al Zifzaf, Group CEO.

Khamis said: “As part of our 2025–2030 decarbonization plan, we aim to install rooftop solar stations with a total capacity of 17 MW over the next five years, covering 20% of Oriental Weavers International’s energy consumption.”

She added: “This supports Egypt’s national goal of transitioning toward renewable energy by 2030 and reinforces our role in advancing sustainable industrial transformation.”

The solar station will generate 4.5 gigawatt-hour (GWh) of clean electricity annually and reduce 2,000 tCO?e of carbon emissions each year.

In this regard, their next major renewable energy project, a 5 MWp solar installation, is set for implementation by the third quarter (Q3) of 2026.

The EGX-listed company boosts energy resilience, cuts environmental impact, and meets global sustainability expectations by expanding renewable energy use.

Regarding its financial position, the group generated consolidated net profits attributable to the parent company valued at EGP 1.658 billion.