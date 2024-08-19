Kuwait Authority For Partnership Projects (KAPP) has announced that it has shortlisted consortiums led by top global utility project developers for the Al Dibdibah Power and Al Shagaya Renewable Energy (Phase III) Zone 1 Solar PV Independent Power Project (IPP).

These shortlisted bidders are French utility Total Energies Renewables and Vietnamese group Trung Nam Construction Investment Corporation as well as consortiums of Saudi-based Acwa Power Company with partner Alternative Energy Projects Company; Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company (Masdar) with partner Fouad Alghanim & Sons General Trading and Contracting; French group EDF Renewables with partners Abdullah Al Hamad Al Sagar and Brothers Company and Korean Western Power Company as well as Chinese group Jinko Power with Japanese partner Jera.

In collaboration with the Ministry of Electricity & Water & Renewable Energy (MEWRE) of Kuwait, KAPP had in May this year issued requests for qualification (RFQs) to the developers/developer consortia for the Al Dibdibah Power and Al Shagaya Renewable Energy IPP.

The Al Dibdibah Power and Al Shagaya plant lies within the administrative boundary of Jahra Governorate in the west of Kuwait City, approximately 100 km from the capital. On completion, it will boast a net power capacity of 1,100 MW.

KAPP said in accordance with the provisions of Law No. 39 of 2010 regarding the establishment of Kuwaiti joint-stock companies, the winning bidder will undertake the construction and implementation of power, electricity and water desalination stations in Kuwait.

It will also be responsible for the development, financing, design, procurement, engineering, construction, testing, commissioning, operation, maintenance as well as transfer of the key Al Dibdibah Power and Al Shagaya Renewable Energy project.

KAPP said the project will export the output from the plant to Kuwait’s electricity grid and transmission network. It will benefit from power purchase agreement (PPA) with MEWRE as the offtaker for a 30-year term.

As the main body responsible for implementation of the public-private-partnership projects, KAPP aims to utilise private sector skills and expertise to maximise value for money and service quality.

Both KAPP and MEWRE were assisted in the project by Ernst & Young as lead and financial advisor, DLA Piper as legal advisor and DNV as technical and environmental advisor.

