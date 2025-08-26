China's Sinopec said on Tuesday it has agreed to provide engineering services for Saudi Arabia's ACWA Power to build the world’s largest integrated green hydrogen and green ammonia project in the kingdom.

The project, to be built in Yanbu city in Saudi Arabia, will produce annually 400,000 metric tons of green hydrogen and 2.8 million tons of green ammonia, using wind and solar power, Sinopec said.

Commercial operation is slated to start in 2030, Sinopec said, without providing financial details.

Sinopec Engineering Group, Sinopec's subsidiary, will be responsible for the front-end engineering design and convertible engineering, procurement and building of the project.

