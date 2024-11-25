Egypt - Shell is looking to increase its natural gas output in Egypt by 170 million cubic feet per day from deep-water fields west of the Nile Delta by the end of December, an unnamed government source told Asharq Business.

The production increase is part of ongoing development in the West Delta offshore area, a joint effort between Egypt, Shell, and Malaysia’s Petronas.

The initiative has already added 40 million cubic feet per day in October and 65 million cubic feet per day in November, with another 65 million cubic feet per day to be added in December.

The West Delta fields, situated 90 kilometers off Egypt’s northwestern coast and 110 kilometers northeast of Alexandria, are located at depths ranging between 300 and 1,200 meters.

Burullus Gas Company operates the concession, sharing ownership between Shell Egypt, Petronas, and the Egyptian General Petroleum Corporation (EGPC).

