Egypt - Dutch oil giant Shell and Malaysian energy company Petronas have committed $420 million to develop the 10th and 11th phases of the Burullus gas fields in Egypt’s West Delta, Asharq Business reported citing unnamed sources in the know.

The companies aim to connect approximately 300 million cubic feet of natural gas per day from these fields by January.

In the short term, Burullus Company is set to link three new wells from the West Delta fields in deep water next month, which will contribute an additional 150 million cubic feet of gas per day.

The remaining wells, part of the eleventh phase, are expected to be connected by January, further boosting production.

Upon completion of the two phases, total gas output from the Burullus fields will increase to around 450 million cubic feet per day, up from the current 220 million cubic feet.

This expansion aligns with the Egyptian Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources' objective to raise the country’s overall natural gas production to about 5 billion cubic feet per day by the end of the year, compared to the current 4.7 billion cubic feet.

© 2020-2023 Arab Finance For Information Technology. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).