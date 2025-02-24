Muscat: Shell Oman launches the first green hydrogen vehicle fueling station on Monday, situated near Muscat International Airport.

The station with a production capacity of up to 130 kilograms of hydrogen fuel per day and will provide comprehensive services including fast charging units for electric vehicles, and traditional fuel-filling options.

