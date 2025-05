Shell CEO Wael Sawan said on Tuesday that the bar for acquisitions is very high in response to a question from a shareholder at its annual general meeting on how well rival BP would fit with its assets.

He added this was especially true given that Shell's current share price made it very attractive for the company to continue with its buyback programme, echoing previous comments amid media reports that Shell had studied the option of buying BP.

(Reporting by Shadia Nasralla)