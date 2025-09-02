Sharjah Electricity, Water, Gas Authority (SEWA) is implementing the electricity grid extension project in the new Kalba Industrial Area. The project that connects electricity services, exceeds AED 30.140 million.

The project includes the construction of 15 11 kV power distribution stations, the installation of 120 electricity distribution boxes, and the extension of 20 kilometres of medium-voltage cables and 20 kilometres of low-voltage cables. The entire project is expected to be completed during the first quarter of 2027.

Engineer Yousef Al Hammadi, Director of the Kalba Department at SEWA, explained that the electricity grid extension project in the new Kalba Industrial Area aims to support industrial development and enhance the electrical infrastructure in the region, contributing to the provision of necessary energy to investors and factories, according to the highest quality and safety standards.

The project is in implementation of the directives of H.H. Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, with the support and cooperation of various government departments and the direct supervision of His ESaeed Al Suwaidi, Chairman of SEWA.