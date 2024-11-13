H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, Chairman of the Energy Council, presided over the inaugural meeting of the Council on Wednesday.

The meeting took place at the Ruler’s Office and was attended by H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and President of Sharjah National Oil Corporation.

Sheikh Sultan extended a warm welcome to the members of the Council, expressing his congratulations on the trust placed in them by H.H. Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, in selecting them for membership in the Council.

He wished them success as they work towards realising their future vision and goals, while also developing solutions that will ensure the sustainability of the energy sector.

The Council held discussions on the key steps necessary to achieve its objectives and define its competencies. They focused on creating sustainable strategies and future plans for the energy and water sectors, emphasising the need for effective solutions that promote the use of alternative and renewable energy sources while also anticipating the sector's future developments.

The Council emphasised the importance of collaboration and coordination between governmental and private sectors in the energy field. This effort aims to boost economic growth in the emirate of Sharjah by diversifying energy sources and ensuring they are delivered with high efficiency and sustainability.

Furthermore, the Council highlighted the value of learning from the best international practices and models to leverage various experiences effectively.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, Deputy Chairman of the Oil Department; Saeed Al Suwaidi, Chairman of the Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority; Waleed Ibrahim Al Sayegh, Director-General of the Central Finance Department; and Hatem Diab Al Mousa, Secretary-General of the Energy Council.