SHARJAH: In implementation of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, the Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority (SEWA) has begun implementing the first phase of the natural gas network connection project for Al Dhaid City.

The current completion rate has reached 46%, and this phase is expected to be completed during the first quarter of 2026, according to the approved timetable.

Engineer Ibrahim Al Balgouni, Director of the Natural Gas Department at the authority, explained that the first phase includes extending the natural gas pipeline to the Jabal Omar and Tal Al Zafran neighbourhoods, extending 83 kilometres at a total cost of AED14 million. He noted that the project will serve approximately 989 residents in the area.

Al Balgouni emphasised that the authority is continuing its efforts to develop a modern and sustainable infrastructure and expand the natural gas network across the Emirate of Sharjah, in support of the vision of the wise leadership to achieve comprehensive development and community well-being.

The project to connect natural gas services to the city of Dhaid represents a qualitative leap in the quality of services, given the high standards of safety and security of the implemented networks. It also represents an economical alternative to the use of traditional gas cylinders, contributing to an improved quality of life and fostering the growth of the city's residential, commercial, and industrial sectors.