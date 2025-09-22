Seed Group, a subsidiary of The Private Office of Sheikh Saeed bin Ahmed Al Maktoum, has partnered with Nawgati to improve UAE's fuel station software.

The partnership will use advanced digital tools to enhance performance at retail petrol outlets in Dubai and across the country.

Nawgati, an Indian fuel-tech company, focuses on congestion management, compliance monitoring, and operational optimisation for fuel stations.

Its platform, Aaveg, integrates deep learning, mobile applications, and real-time analytics to streamline workflows and reduce service bottlenecks.

The alliance will provide Nawgati with access to a high-level ecosystem, enhancing its UAE positioning and supporting Dubai's smarter mobility solutions.

Hisham Al Gurg, CEO of Seed Group and The Private Office of Sheikh Saeed bin Ahmed Al Maktoum, remarked: “Nawgati brings a digital solution that modernises fuel retail operations, a sector vital to mobility and economic growth. With steady growth expected in the UAE’s fuel retail sector by 2030, the company’s expertise is a timely addition to our portfolio. We are confident this will empower regional businesses to streamline processes and deliver smarter customer experiences.”

Vaibhav Kaushik, Co-founder and CEO of Nawgati, said: “This partnership with Seed Group marks a significant milestone in Nawgati’s journey as we step out of India and into global markets. Having proven our capabilities with some of the largest energy companies back home, we are now ready to bring the same efficiency, transparency, and innovation to the UAE’s fuel retail ecosystem.

The UAE is at the forefront of adopting future-ready mobility solutions. With Seed Group’s regional leadership and our technology, we are confident in transforming the fuelling experience, empowering operators with smarter tools, reducing congestion for consumers, and setting new benchmarks for operational excellence and sustainable mobility across the region and beyond.”

Copyright 2025 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).