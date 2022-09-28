UAE - SEE Holding, the mastermind behind The Sustainable City brand, unveiled its diversified portfolio of subsidiaries under the three pillars of sustainability: social, environmental, and economic at the ongoing utility exhibition Wetex 2022 organised by Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (Dewa).

The holding company that established Diamond Developers -The leading sustainable developer – has been investing and operating exclusively in sustainable ventures that fall under the three pillars of sustainability for the past 20 years.

Operating under the holding company, Diamond Developers will continue building future-proof and self-sufficient cities under The Sustainable City brand.

While other newly formed subsidiaries under the environmental arm will harness intelligent technology and data driven know-how from the working proof-of concepts to enable urban food production, implement the production and exporting of renewable energy, reuse and recycle water, provide the best possible mobility solutions, assess the lifecycle of the products, and manage waste where it is all recycled, re-used and, where possible, transformed into energy.

Also, under the SEE Holding portfolio, Education and Wellness will be a core component for the newly established entities, by enabling the sharing of information and relevant know-how through a variety of avenues to maximize impact and influence, thus paving the way to a better tomorrow for generations to come.

SEE Holding will also uphold an inclusive ethos through embracing wellness in all its dimensions.

Speaking at the event, Group Chairman Faris Saeed said: "We believe that leading by example is the only way to make a real and long-lasting change. In SEE Holding we have dedicated our resources to creating a complete ecosystem of services and solutions for every entity and every individual to reduce emissions footprints and we are committed to sharing this essential knowledge and reversing the climate crisis."

"This new stage of growth underlines our continuous transformation allowing us to stay at the forefront of the global movement towards a net zero emissions future. We go beyond building cities, we commit to a promise of building a world where humanity can live, work, thrive side-by-side and in harmony with the ecosystem," stated Saeed.

"By reinforcing its commitment towards sustainability and ensuring the resources for the generations to come, the holding company diversification is planning to further solidify the commitment towards achieving a future-proof, intelligent and sustainable global economy, by spearheading the way towards a net zero emissions future; For the benefit of the people and the planet, for generations to come," he added.

