UAE - Schneider Electric, a leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, has announced the launch of the inaugural Schneider Electric Sustainability Impact Awards to recognize the critical role that Schneider’s partners play in delivering a more resilient and sustainable electric world.

A first initiative from the Partnering for Sustainability programme is a continuation of Schneider’s initiatives to empower its extensive ecosystem of partners to move toward a more sustainable future.

It includes comprehensive education and training, a simplified product portfolio, an open and collaborative support ecosystem and access to expertise and resources on digital transformation.

Designed to empower partners to become more sustainable in their own practices and support their customers on the path to net-zero, the program provides four easy steps that partners can follow to future-proof their businesses.

The Schneider Electric Sustainability Impact Awards will recognize a wide range of partners in two categories:

*Sustainability: Impact for my company: for partners who exhibit sustainability leadership in decarbonizing their operations,

*Sustainability and Efficiency: Impact for customers: for partners who demonstrate sustainability leadership by helping customers to achieve their decarbonization goals.

Entries will be carefully assessed on how they are leveraging energy and automation digital solutions to electrify operations, reduce energy supply, increase operational efficiency and embrace circularity across the value chain.

Eligibility requirements

These awards are open to all organizations worldwide that work with Schneider Electric to enable efficiency and sustainability. Partner organizations need to be one of the following business types to take part in the program: Homebuilders; IT Partners; Partner Builders; Design Firms; Contractors; System Integrators; EcoXperts; OEMs; Industrial Automation System Integrators; Machine Integrators and Industrial Automation Distributors.

Schneider Electric said the nominations will officially be accepted starting from tomorrow (July 1) until November 25. These will be later shortlisted for the Regional Awards, before streamlining further for the Global Award and the final winner will be announced at a special ceremony in January next year.

On the debut partner awards, Rohan Kelkar, Executive Vice President (Power Products) said: "We are all on the same mission - to accelerate the path to net-zero. At Schneider, we want to recognize those who are embedding positive change in their business operations. Partners who excel at this set a precedent for others to follow."

"We know there’s power in numbers and together we can deliver a significantly larger impact through considered sustainable and efficient practices," he added.

