Riyadh: The Saudi Power Procurement Company (SPPC) has issued the list of qualified bidders for the fifth round of renewable energy projects under the National Renewable Energy Program (NREP), under the leadership and supervision of the Ministry of Energy.



SPPC issued the Request for Qualification (RFQ) of NREP’s Round 5 on the 12th of November 2023. On the 5th of December 2023, SPPC received Statements of Qualification (SOQ) from 31 applicants, of which a total of 23 companies have been qualified for lead roles.



The combined capacity of Round 5 is 3700 MW and consists of the following projects:



1. [2000] MWac Al Sadawi Solar PV IPP to be located in the Eastern province, KSA.



2. [1000] MWac Al Masa’a Solar PV IPP to be located in the Hail province, KSA.



3. [400] MWac Al Henakiyah 2 Solar PV IPP to be located in Madinah province, KSA.



4. [300] MWac Rabigh 2 Solar PV IPP to be located in the Makkah Province, KSA.



Under the leadership and supervision of the Ministry of Energy, NREP aims to maximize and optimize the renewables’ share in the Kingdom's energy mix to achieve 50% renewable energy to produce electricity by 2030.



List of Qualified Bidders for Round 5 Projects

Managing and Technical Member

Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company PJSC - Masdar

Al Jomaih Energy & Water Co., Ltd.,

Alfanar Company

B. Grimm Power Public Company Limited

BGL Renewable Energy Systems Installation LLC

EDF Renouvelables S.A.

FAS Energy KSA LLC

ITOCHU Corporation

Jinko Power (HK)

Kahrabel FZE

Korea Electric Power Corporation

Marubeni Corporation

Nebras Power Q.P.S.C.

Nesma Renewable Energy

Samsung C&T Corporation

SPIC Huanghe Hydropower Development Co. Ltd.

Sumitomo Corporation

Total Energies Renewables SAS

Managing Member

GEK TERNA S. A

Gulf Energy Development Public Company Limited

JERA Co., Inc.

Power Construction Corporation of China

Saudi Electricity Company



SPPC is responsible for the predevelopment, tendering, and subsequently procuring the Energy from the projects. To date, SPPC has awarded over 12.6 GW of renewable energy capacity under NREP.



For more information about NREP, please visit:

https://powersaudiarabia.com.sa