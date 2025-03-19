The Saudi Water Partnership Company (SWPC) has announced that work is moving at a steady pace on the Juranah Independent Strategic Water Reservoir (ISWR) project, which on completion, will boast a total storage capacity of 2.5 million cu m.

Located in the Makkah region, the Juranah ISWR project is being implemented on a build-own-operate-transfer (BOOT) model by the winning consortium of Saudi-based Vision International Investment Company, Abu Dhabi National Energy Company (Taqa) and Kuwait-based Gulf Investment Corporation, said the statement.

The scope also involves the complete development works on the project, including the water reservoir and its associated infrastructure facilities,

Once ready, this landmark project will have a strategic storage capacity of 2 million cu m and an operational tank capacity of 500,000 cu m to bolster the potable water distribution system.

With the work in full swing, its commercial operations are set for the second quarter of 2027, it added.

The project, a first of its kind in Saudi Arabia with private sector participation, is being developed at an investment of AED1.5 billion ($400 million) and once operational, it will cater to the Makkah region," remarked its CEO Engineer Khaled Alqureshi after an inspection tour of the Juranah ISWR site.

"The consortium will build, own, operate the Juranah ISWR for 30 years before transferring the ownership to the Saudi Water Partnership Company," he added.-TradeArabia News Service

