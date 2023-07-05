Saudi Arabia - Technip Energies, a leading engineering and technology company for the energy transition, has been selected by Aramco for the project management consultancy (PMC) contract to develop the master plan for Ras Al Khair, a new industrial city in the Eastern Province of Saudi Arabia.

The city is set to house an unprecedented collection of low-carbon investments as part of Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030, for which Aramco is a strategic partner.

The master plan will comprise various studies, including those for optimum land use, site preparation assessment, export terminal assessment, environmental baseline assessment, hydrocarbon supply assessment, third party engagement, area constructability, and modularisation hub, said a statement.

These studies will determine the scope and programme execution plan for all civil, marine, telecommunication, and industrial infrastructures that will support the primary industrial projects planned by the main tenants. Additionally, the contract includes a number of PMC studies for the execution of the Liquid-to-Chemical Program, an ambitious initiative by the kingdom to transform a significant portion of its oil and gas production into valuable chemical products.

This programme involves all the major existing Aramco downstream hubs, as well as the new development of the Ras Al Khair area.

Charles Cessot, SVP – Consulting & Products of Technip Energies, commented: “We are pleased to have been awarded the PMC contract for the master plan of Ras Al Khair, an ambitious project that is at the forefront of Saudi Arabia's vision for a low-carbon future. We look forward to working closely with Aramco to develop a comprehensive program execution plan that will support the major industrial projects planned for the Province, while also contributing to the kingdom's strategic goals for sustainable development.”

