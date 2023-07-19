SINGAPORE - Saudi Arabia's major refiner Saudi Aramco Total Refining and Petrochemical Co (SATORP) plans to shut its Al Jubail refinery for maintenance starting end-September or first-half October, four sources with knowledge of the matter said.

The refinery, which has a total crude oil processing capacity of 450,000 barrels per day (bpd), will be shut for around 45 days, the sources added.

Several downstream units that produce up to 800,000 metric tons per year (tpy) of paraxylene and up to 150,000 tpy of benzene will also be shut for maintenance, the sources said.

This will be the second planned maintenance for the refinery - a joint venture between Saudi Aramco and TotalEnergies - this year. The first maintenance took place between the end of last year and January this year, one of the sources said.

Both SATORP and Saudi Aramco did not reply to email queries from Reuters.

