Saudi Power Procurement Company (SPPC), under the supervision of the Ministry of Energy, has begun inviting requests for qualification (RFQ) for the first group of Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) projects with a total capacity of 8000 MWh.

The combined capacity of Group 1 BESS projects is 2000 MW/4 hrs (8000 MWh), comprising the following projects:

*500MW/4 hrs Al-Muwyah BESS ISP Site and the 500MW/4 hrs Haden BESS ISP Site (both located in Makkah province)

*500MW/4 hrs Al-Khushaybi BESS ISP Site (Qassim province) and

*500MW/4 hrs Al-Kahafa BESS ISP Site (Hail province).

Each project will be developed under a build-own-operate (BOO) model, with the successful bidder holding 100 per cent equity in the special purpose vehicle (SPV) set up to develop and operate the Independent Storage Provider (ISP) project, said SPPC in a statement.

Each SPV will enter into a 15-year storage services agreement with the kingdom's principal buyer, SPPC.

As part of Vision 2030, Saudi Arabia aims to supply 50% of its electricity from renewable energy by 2030 and has set a clear plan to transition its energy mix towards solar, wind and other renewable energy sources, it added.-TradeArabia News Service

