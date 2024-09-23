Riyadh – Middle East Specialized Cables Company (MESC) secured a Sharia-compliant facility agreement valued at SAR 100 million with Alinma Bank on 19 September 2024.

MESC will utilise the loan to finance its working capital and issue different types of bank guarantees, according to a bourse disclosure.

The deal is valid for one year and is secured by promissory notes worth 110% of the total facility amount.

In April, the Tadawul-listed company obtained a SAR 100 million loan from Al Rajhi Bank to reinforce its working capital.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

