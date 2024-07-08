Jinko Solar, a leading solar and energy storage company based in China, has announced that it has secured a contract from Indian engineering and construction giant Larsen & Toubro (L&T) for supply of solar modules for one of its premium projects at the Saudi futuristic city NEOM.

A ground breaking initiative, the NEOM Green Hydrogen Project, is currently under construction at Oxagon site of the Saudi futuristic city.

This mega-plant - co-owned by NEOM along with Saudi utility giant Acwa Power and US-based Air Products, a world leader in industrial gases - integrates wind and solar power.

By the end of 2026, it aims to produce a remarkable 600 tonnes of carbon-free hydrogen daily, converted into green ammonia – a clean- burning fuel for transportation and industries.

The setting up of the world’s largest green hydrogen project in the Saudi futuristic city represents a significant leap towards a sustainable future for the region, said a statement from Jinko Solar.

The project directly aligns with Saudi Arabia’s ambitious Vision 2030 to lead the global shift towards clean energy. Kingdom of Saudi Arabia exemplifies its commitment in clean energy through pioneering projects like this.

L&T was awarded the engineering, procurement, and construction contract for the construction of a 2.2 GWac PV solar plant, a 1.65 GW Wind Generation Balance Plant, and a 400 MWh Battery Energy Storage System under the Power Elements package.

As per the deal, the Indian construction conglomerate will also set up three units of 380 kV Switching Stations and 306km of 380 kV overhead lines required for the kingdom’s grid network.

