DHAHRAN — Saudi Aramco President and CEO Amin Nasser revealed that the company aims to increase energy production by 70 percent to create more jobs in Saudi Arabia. "Since 2015 until now, Saudi Arabia has established more than 500 factories. During this period, we have contributed to a number of local industries that have achieved successes worth $250 million," he said while addressing the iktva Forum & Exhibition 2025, which began in Dhahran on Monday.

The four-day forum aimed to review the goals and opportunities of the Aramco's iktva program in enhancing localization and local content in the Kingdom.



Nasser emphasized that Aramco has a number of industrial businesses in Ras Al-Khair, and has factories in the Kingdom, including one specialized in the mining industry, which will be launched soon. "All of these pivotal projects will further strengthen local industry," he said.



According to Aramco chief, the iktva program has 16 different training centers. "More than 2,500 citizens have been trained in different programs and diplomas, in addition to 7,000 people with different skills to enter the labor market," he said.



It is noteworthy that iktva Forum & Exhibition 2025 is one of the most important global forums concerned with supply chains in the energy sector, as it hosts a number of local and international small and large firms. The forum also attracts influential executives and global industry leaders.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).