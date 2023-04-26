Riyadh – Alkhorayef Water and Power Technologies Company was awarded a long-term operation and maintenance deal valued at SAR 1.62 billion with the National Water Company (NWC) on 17 April.

Alkhorayef Water will handle the design, rehabilitation, full operation, and maintenance works of the existing three sewage treatment plants (STPs) in Riyadh.

The STPs are Manfouha North STP (MNN), Manfouha East STP (MNE), and Manfouha Phase 4 STP (MN4), according to a bourse disclosure.

Meanwhile, the rehabilitation works will be implemented in two phases over 36 months from the beginning of the contract. As for the operation and maintenance process, it will be carried out in 180 months.

The total design treatment of the three plants holds a daily capacity of 700,000 cubic metres.

Alkhorayef Water indicated that the project will reflect on its income statements during the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2023, adding that it will disclose further details regarding the agreement in due time.

Last January, the two companies teamed up for a SAR 89.82 million project deal in Medina.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).