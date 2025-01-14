Al-Jouf Cement Company has said that the recent changes in prices of fuel products and diesel by Aramco will increase the production cost of the company by approximately 10.1%.

This assessment is based on the latest audited financial statements, said the company in a filing to the Saudi Exchange. This impact is expected to appear starting from the results of the first quarter of the year 2025, it said.

It said the company would also like to assure its shareholders that it will work during the coming period to explore ways to reduce the financial impact of this adjustment, and will continue to implement its plans to reduce costs and improve production and operating efficiency.

It will also work with government agencies to explore ways to diversify energy sources, the statement said.

Meanwhile, Riyadh Cement Company announced that the amendded prices of fuel products will result in around 9.6% increase in production cost.

