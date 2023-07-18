Saudi Arabia - The Royal Commission for Jubail and Yanbu (RCJY) and the Gulf Cooperation Council Interconnection Authority (GCCIA) have signed a MoU that focuses on fostering academic, research, and consultancy cooperation in scientific research and studies.

The agreement emphasises the optimal utilisation and development of human, scientific, and technical resources between the two entities, reported Wam.

Furthermore, the MoU encourages the exchange of research findings, training programmes, developmental initiatives, scientific endeavors, and cultural visits, while also facilitating the provision of technical consultations.

It was signed by Khaled bin Mohammed Al Salem, President of RCJY, and Ahmed Al Ebrahim, the CEO of the GCCIA at RCJY headquarters in Riyadh.

While aiming to strengthen collaboration frameworks, promoting shared standards, and fostering the exchange of expertise, the MoU agreement marks a significant step towards fruitful cooperation in various fields, including industry, development, strategy, academia, science, research, and training, said the statement.

Under the agreement, RCJY and GCCIA will collaborate on conducting comprehensive studies pertaining to environmental, social, and governance practices. The objective is to align their respective visions and goals.

They will also engage in research and development activities, with a particular focus on energy transformation technologies and resource efficiency enhancement techniques. The sharing of experiences and expertise will encompass areas such as investor management, corporate communication, reputation management, and marketing, ultimately leading to the formulation of viable and executable projects.

Al Salem lauded the pivotal role played by GCCIA in enhancing and ensuring energy security across GCC countries.

Notably, this encompasses addressing challenges such as loss of generation capacity during emergencies, reducing generation reserves, mitigating carbon emissions, minimising the costs associated with fiber optic network construction, and establishing the foundation for the exchange and trade of electrical energy among member countries, said the Wam report.

This project is part of the comprehensive integration efforts among GCC countries, which exemplify the cooperative spirit among member states, he stated.

Ahmed Al Ebrahim emphasised that the signing of this MoU signifies a commitment to enhancing collaboration between RCJY and GCCIA.

"This partnership is centered on human development and efficiency enhancement. Al-Ebrahim highlighted the significant role this collaboration will play in raising functional quality standards and equipping talented individuals to contribute to the energy sector, a vital pillar of the economy," he added.

