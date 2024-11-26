The percentage of electricity consumption in the Eastern Province reached 16.7%, while Al-Baha has the lowest electricity consumption with 0.9% at the administrative region level.

The bulletin also showed that the average weekly operating hours of electrical appliances for water heating reached 62.1 hours per week during 2023, while the average weekly operating hours of air conditioning reached 51.5 hours per week, whereas the average weekly operating hours of heating reached 17.9 hours per week. As for electrical appliances used for cooking only, the average weekly operating hours reached 6.8 hours per week.

The GASTAT reported that the rate of families that is very interested in rationalizing energy consumption reached 92.1% during 2023, and the percentage of families that applies energy rationalization instructions in the use of electrical appliances in the home reached 83.6%, while the percentage of families who wish to spend some money to replace old appliances with modern devices with higher energy efficiency reached 55.2%.

The bulletin also indicate that 42.3% of families wish to use solar energy in the home at the Kingdomwide.

The bulletin results showed that the percentage of homes that use different forms of energy for cooking in the residential sector reached 98.4% during 2023.

It’s also showed that the percentage of homes that use gas (cooking gas) is 89% of the percentage of energy forms used for cooking, while the percentage of homes that use electricity for cooking reached 9.3%. As for homes that use other forms of energy for cooking, their percentage reached 0.1%.

It is worth noting that the Household Energy Statistics Bulletin relies on two data sources: data from the Household Energy Survey and data from administrative records from the Ministry of Energy.

The bulletin’s results also displayed data on energy uses in various forms at home, according to housing types and ownership in Saudi Arabia.

