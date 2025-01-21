Saudi Arabia - Red Sea International Company has announced that its subsidiary The Fundamental Installation for Electric Work Company has recently signed a contract with ALEC Saudi Arabia Engineering and Contracting to execute mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) works at iLMi Science Discovery and Innovation Center Project, according to a filing in Saudi Exchange.

The project is located in Mohamed Bin Salman Non-profit City in Riyadh.

The SAR266.997 million ($71.16 million) contract's scope of work covers supply, installation, testing, commissioning, and handing-over of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing works for the project.

The work includes deep utilities and under-slab MEP works, VT Package, kitchen equipment, signage and graphics, landscaping, PV systems and museum exhibits, said the filing.

The project comprises nine levels of main exhibition galleries, amphitheater, classrooms, auditorium panoramic café, internal gardens, and administration offices.

The duration of the contract is 636 days.

The Fundamental Installation for Electric Work is a local market leader and one of the top standalone MEP contractors delivering world class projects via end-to-end solutions that provide integrated design, engineering and construction services in the field of MEP works.

