RAS AL KHAIMAH - Ras Al Khaimah Municipality announced the launch of the first RAK Energy Summit, which will be held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, next October at the Al Hamra International Exhibition and Conference Centre in Ras Al Khaimah.

In line with the RAK Energy Efficiency and Renewables Strategy 2040, which targets 30% electricity savings, 20% water savings and 20% renewable energy in the generation mix by 2040, the summit will bring together international and regional experts and leaders from the government and the private sector to discuss emerging trends and initiatives in the field of sustainable energy.

The Government of Ras Al Khaimah considers energy efficiency and adoption of renewable energy as important drivers for the competitiveness and sustainability of its economy.

The RAK Energy Efficiency and Renewables Strategy 2040 already well underway through a multitude of programmes and initiatives, connects with Federal strategies and supports the UAE’s commitments to climate change mitigation as part of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC).

The first RAK Energy Summit will bring thought-leaders and trailblazers with decision makers from the government and the private sector to enhance dialogue within the industry and cross-learning opportunities across similar strategies in the region and in the world.