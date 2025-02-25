Doha, Qatar: QatarEnergy and Guangzhou Guanggang Gases & Energy Co. Ltd (G-gas) signed a long-term sales and purchase agreement (SPA) for the supply of 100 million cubic feet per annum of helium from Qatar to the People’s Republic of China.

The 20-year agreement marks the first direct, long-term SPA for the supply of helium from Qatar to China. The high purity helium supplies will be sourced from Qatar’s world class helium facilities in Ras Laffan.

The SPA signing was witnessed by His Excellency Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi, the Minister of State for Energy Affairs, the President and CEO of QatarEnergy, during a special ceremony held at QatarEnergy’s Headquarters in Doha and attended by senior executives from G-gas and QatarEnergy.

Commenting on this occasion, Minister Al-Kaabi welcomed the signing of the SPA and said: “China is a major market and destination for Qatari helium, and we are very pleased to enter into this direct long-term partnership with G-gas as we help meet the growing demand for helium both in China and across the globe”.

He further added: “Qatar is one of the world’s largest helium exporters and this agreement further expands QatarEnergy’s growing list of partnerships and customers around the globe. Our helium capacity will more than double with our North Field LNG expansion projects. This will further support a wide range of sectors and industries that depend on helium to drive human development.”

Helium is a critical component in a growing number of important fields, including scientific research, medical technology, high-tech manufacturing, space exploration, and defense industries.

High-quality helium from Qatar is used in a variety of applications, including magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scanners, semiconductors, specialized welding, deep sea diving, industrial coolants, entertainment, and many other purposes.

G-gas is a leading industrial gases company in the People’s Republic of China with a history of over 50 years. The company specializes in the design and operation of air separation units, gas storage and distribution facilities, and gas application solutions.

